Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka Injury: In line for another rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Soroka (biceps) is not listed among the Nationals' probable pitcher for this weekend's series in Cincinnati, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Soroka declared himself ready to go after he went 4.1 innings and threw 78 pitches in his second rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. However, it looks like the Nationals will ask him to make one more rehab start to up his pitch count a bit. Barring a setback, Soroka should rejoin the Nats' rotation next week. He's been out since late March with a right biceps strain.

Michael Soroka
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now