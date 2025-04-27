Michael Soroka Injury: Making rehab start Sunday

Soroka (biceps) will make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Soroka worked 2.2 innings in his first rehab start Tuesday, and the goal Sunday is for the 27-year-old right-hander to pitch at least five innings. Soroka is in the final stages of his recovery from a right biceps strain that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list April 4.