Michael Soroka Injury: Next steps undetermined

The Nationals haven't decided whether Soroka (biceps) will rejoin their rotation this week or make another rehab start, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Soroka believes he's ready to pitch with the big club after going 4.1 innings and throwing 78 pitches in his second rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. However, manager Dave Martinez said the team could have Soroka make one more rehab start in order to get his pitch count up to 90. A decision on where Soroka's next start will take place should come within the next few days. The righty is working his way back from a right biceps strain.