Michael Soroka Injury: Spectacular in latest rehab start

Soroka (biceps) struck out 11 and allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks over five innings in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rochester.

Soroka built up to 4.1 innings and 78 pitches in his second rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg last Sunday, but rather than bringing him back from the 15-day injured list for this weekend's series in Cincinnati, the Nationals instead opted to have the right-hander move up a level for a third rehab outing. The 27-year-old seemed to have answered any lingering questions about his readiness to join the big club with his dominant showing for Rochester, as his 11 punchouts on the night were backed by 17 swinging strikes over his 94 pitches. Assuming he remains on the standard four-day rest schedule he's been following during his rehab assignment, Soroka will likely come off the IL to make his next start for Washington in Wednesday's series finale versus the Guardians at Nationals Park.