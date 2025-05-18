Michael Soroka News: Earns first win

Soroka (1-2) earned the win against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Soroka took advantage of an early lead, tossing four scoreless innings before allowing three runs across the fifth and sixth frames. The 27-year-old generated 10 whiffs in his longest outing of the season, though he was limited to only 82 pitches. He'll take a 5.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:4 KBB across 19.2 innings into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.