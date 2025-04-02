Michael Soroka News: Lined up to start Sunday

The Nationals are listing Soroka (bicep) as their scheduled starter for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soroka is scheduled to play catch Wednesday after exiting Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays due to a right bicep cramp. He'll still need to complete Wednesday's workout as well as throw a bullpen session without any setbacks, but if that happens as expected, he'll be ready to take the hill this weekend.