Michael Toglia News: Collects three XBHs in defeat

Toglia went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and two total RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Detroit.

Toglia and teammate Ryan McMahon each had two doubles and a homer in the contest, and the pair combined for four RBI. Toglia's long ball was a 413-foot, two-run shot in the third inning that broke a 3-3 tie. This was a much-needed positive performance for the young first baseman -- coming into Wednesday, he had gone 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his first four games in May (all road contests in San Francisco).