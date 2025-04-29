Michael Toglia News: Continues to thrive at home

Toglia went 1-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Toglia got the Rockies on the board in the second inning Tuesday with a solo shot, his third homer of the year. The slugging switch hitter now has at least one hit in nine of his last 12 outings, but Toglia's splits in home and away games could continue to define his overall fantasy appeal. Toglia is batting just .120 with one long ball, one double and four RBI over 50 at-bats on the road, but he's hitting .308 with two round trippers, three doubles and nine RBI across 52 at-bats at Coors Field.