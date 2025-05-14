Michael Toglia News: Heating up in May

Toglia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Texas.

Toglia has now recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, and he added his third home run in the month of May. The switch hitter now has six multi-hit efforts in 2025, and he's hitting .281 with three long balls, two doubles and five RBI over his last 32 at-bats (nine games). Toglia's fantasy appeal gets a considerable boost when he plays at home, as evidenced by his .886 OPS across 75 at-bats at hitter-friendly Coors Field this year.