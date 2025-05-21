Michael Toglia News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Toglia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Toglia has held down an everyday gig all season, but his grip on a full-time role could be starting to loosen a bit. He'll be on the bench for the second time in five games, with the Rockies once again turning to Kyle Farmer to replace him at first base. After mashing 25 home runs and reaching base at a .311 clip in 2024, Toglia has seen his slugging percentage and on-base percentage drop 89 and 39 points, respectively, from last season. Meanwhile, Toglia's strikeout rate sits at 38.6 percent so far in 2025, up more than six percentage points from a season ago.