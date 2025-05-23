Michael Tonkin Injury: Begins playing catch

Tonkin (shoulder/biceps) resumed playing catch this week after two cortisone shots for tendinitis in his right biceps, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Tonkin started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in mid-April and made six appearances in the minors, but his throwing program was paused due to right biceps tendinitis. It's encouraging that he's making progress, but he's likely out until the All-Star break or later.