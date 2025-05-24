Michael Wacha News: Stung by long ball

Wacha came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander served up solo shots to Harrison Bader in the fifth inning and Kody Clemens to lead off the sixth, the first time this season that Wacha has been taken deep multiple times in the same game. The four earned runs also tied his season high, while the single K was a season low. Wacha will take a 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 44:17 KP:BB through 61.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Tigers.