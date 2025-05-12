Michel Otanez Injury: Makes fourth rehab appearance

Otanez (shoulder) struck out three and allowed two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings in his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Otanez has been on the shelf all season due to a right shoulder sprain, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return from the 15-day injured list. After he was briefly shut down following an April 26 rehab appearance with Single-A Stockton, Otanez headed to Las Vegas earlier this month and has made four appearances for the Triple-A club over the past week. Otanez is likely to fill a middle-relief role for the Athletics once activated.