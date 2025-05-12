Fantasy Baseball
Michel Otanez

Michel Otanez Injury: Makes fourth rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Otanez (shoulder) struck out three and allowed two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings in his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Otanez has been on the shelf all season due to a right shoulder sprain, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return from the 15-day injured list. After he was briefly shut down following an April 26 rehab appearance with Single-A Stockton, Otanez headed to Las Vegas earlier this month and has made four appearances for the Triple-A club over the past week. Otanez is likely to fill a middle-relief role for the Athletics once activated.

Michel Otanez
Sacramento Athletics

