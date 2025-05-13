Michel Otanez News: Ready to make season debut

The Athletics reinstated Otanez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Otanez wrapped up his last rehab assignment Monday after going through them since April 26. The right-hander is now set up to find himself in the middle of the Athletics' bullpen after missing the beginning of the season due to the right shoulder sprain. The Athletics placed T.J. McFarland on the 15-day injured list as part of a corresponding move.