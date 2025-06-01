Mick Abel News: Set for start Thursday in Toronto

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Abel will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays in Toronto, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In his MLB debut back on May 18 versus the Pirates, Abel dazzled with nine strikeouts over six shutout frames, but he was sent back to Lehigh Valley immediately after the start while the Phillies elected to turn to veteran Taijuan Walker to replace the injured Aaron Nola (ankle) in the rotation. With Walker underwhelming in his last two starts, the Phillies have decided to move him to a one-inning leverage role out of the bullpen, reopening a spot in the rotation for Abel. Though he's poised to rejoin the Phillies, Abel won't necessarily be in store for a long-term stay in the big leagues. Nola has resumed throwing in the bullpen and could begin a rehab assignment next week before returning from the injured list by the second week of June.