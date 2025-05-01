Mickey Gasper News: Back on bench Thursday

Gasper is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Gasper will hit the bench after he had served as the Twins' designated hitter in three of the past four games while going 2-for-11 with an RBI and a run. The switch-hitting 29-year-old could see an uptick in opportunities while the Twins are without Royce Lewis (hamstring), Matt Wallner (hamstring) and Willi Castro (oblique), though manager Rocco Baldelli may prefer to rotate a number of players at the DH spot rather than settling on Gasper as the team's primary option.