Mickey Gasper News: Called up as 27th man

The Twins recalled Gasper from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gasper wasn't available for the resumption of Monday's suspended game earlier in the day, but he'll join the Twins for Wednesday's scheduled contest before likely heading back to Triple-A. The utility infielder has logged 39 plate appearances with the Twins on the season and has slashed .176/.282/.206 with no home runs or stolen bases.