Mickey Moniak News: Getting afternoon off
Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Rangers are starting a lefty (Patrick Corbin) in a day game after a night game, so Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Moniak a breather. Moniak had started in right field in each of the Rockies' last 10 games, slashing .265/.278/.382 with zero home runs, one stolen base, three runs and three RBI.
