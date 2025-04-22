Miguel Amaya News: Hits key home run Tuesday

Amaya went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-10, 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

Amaya delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning but saved his best for last Tuesday night. The catcher's ninth inning home run with two outs tied the game at 10 before the Cubs prevailed in extras. Amaya has been a solid producer with a .278 average, .798 OPS and two long balls across 15 games as he continues to split playing time with Carson Kelly.