Miguel Amaya News: Smacks two-run homer

Amaya went 1-for3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to San Francisco.

Amaya got the Cubs on the board in the third inning, when he took Justin Verlander deep to left-center field for a two-run home run. It was Amaya's third home run of the season, and the Cubs' backup catcher has started the year slashing .257/.284/.471 with 10 runs scored and 16 RBI in 75 plate appearances.