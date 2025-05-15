Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Castro headshot

Miguel Castro News: Traded to White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 3:38pm

The Astros traded Castro to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Castro signed a minor-league deal with Houston during the offseason and has started the Triple-A season with a 2.29 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 19.2 innings. The 30-year-old will now join a White Sox organization searching for answers in its bullpen, and his hot start in the minors figures to give him a decent chance at joining the South Siders relatively soon.

Miguel Castro
Chicago White Sox
