Miguel Rodriguez Injury: Recovering from ankle surgery

Single-A Delmarva transferred Rodriguez from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list April 30 as he recovers from surgery to repair a fractured left ankle, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez, 19, hit .206 with a .357 OBP and zero home runs in 34 at-bats before suffering what may have been a season-ending injury. He had a .768 OPS while splitting 2024 between the Florida Complex League and Carolina League.