Miguel Vargas News: Keeps swinging hot bat

Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Mets.

The 25-year-old gave the White Sox a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first-inning off Tylor Megill, but Jonathan Cannon squandered it in the bottom of the frame and Chicago never recovered. Vargas has banged out an extra-base hit in four straight games, and over his last 14 contests he's slashing a dazzling .310/.328/.724 with six doubles and six home runs among his 18 hits.