Mike Burrows News: Headed back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Pirates optioned Burrows to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for the reinstatement of Colin Holderman (knee) from the 15-day injured list. Burrows was brought up to the majors April 24, but did not appear in a game for the Pirates. He's made three starts in Triple-A, posting a 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11-5 K:BB across 12.1 innings.

Mike Burrows
Pittsburgh Pirates
