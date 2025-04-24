Mike Burrows News: Promoted to majors

Burrows was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows was one of the final pitchers in contention for a roster spot out of spring training but missed out to begin the regular season. With Tim Mazya (shoulder) out for the long term, Burrows will likely start with a depth bullpen role. However, he has served as a starter with Triple-A Indianapolis and could get spot starts on occasion.