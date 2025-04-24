Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Mike Burrows headshot

Mike Burrows News: Promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Burrows was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows was one of the final pitchers in contention for a roster spot out of spring training but missed out to begin the regular season. With Tim Mazya (shoulder) out for the long term, Burrows will likely start with a depth bullpen role. However, he has served as a starter with Triple-A Indianapolis and could get spot starts on occasion.

Mike Burrows
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now