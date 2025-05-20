Mike Burrows News: Shoving at Triple-A

Burrows has a 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings over four appearances this month for Triple-A Indianapolis.

The high point of this stretch for the 25-year-old righty was racking up 11 strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings against Columbus on May 11, but he's been consistently stingy since giving up three runs in back-to-back 4.1-inning outings to close April. Burrows has been sitting 94-95 mph with his fastball with good movement and leaning on his nasty 86-mph changeup for whiffs. He also mixes in an upper-70s curveball and seldom-thrown slider. Burrows appears ready for a shot in the big-league rotation, although the same can be said of top prospect and teammate Bubba Chandler.