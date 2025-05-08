Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Tauchman (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman is ready to play in games again after missing nearly a month of action with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. The veteran outfielder has been limited to just three games this season due to injuries but should be ready to rejoin the White Sox sometime next week if all goes well.

