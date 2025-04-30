Mike Trout Injury: Battling sore knee
Trout was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners due to left knee soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Ron Washington said after the game that Trout's removal was precautionary, which suggests that the star outfielder's injury isn't too serious. Trout himself added that his knee began to feel better after he left the game, per Fletcher, and he'll try to return to action Thursday.
