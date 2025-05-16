Mike Trout Injury: Begins hitting off machine

Trout (knee) has begun hitting off a machine, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

In addition to hitting in the cages, Trout has also been playing catch and doing agility drills on the field. As for his running progression, the veteran outfielder began running on an anti-gravity treadmill Monday and has since worked up to running at 75 percent of his weight. Although he seems to be progressing in his rehab, it's still hard to say how far away he is from returning to the active roster.