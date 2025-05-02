Mike Trout Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left knee contusion.
The Angels haven't announced a return timeline for Trout but have said that he isn't dealing with any structural damage in his knee, so there's hope that he won't need much more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Niko Kavadas will come up from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the open spot on the active roster, and Jorge Soler will likely take over as the Halos' primary right fielder until Trout returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now