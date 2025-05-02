Mike Trout Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left knee contusion.

The Angels haven't announced a return timeline for Trout but have said that he isn't dealing with any structural damage in his knee, so there's hope that he won't need much more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Niko Kavadas will come up from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the open spot on the active roster, and Jorge Soler will likely take over as the Halos' primary right fielder until Trout returns.