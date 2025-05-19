Mike Trout Injury: Progresses to on-field jogging

Trout (knee) was spotted jogging in the outfield prior to Monday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This is another step in the right direction for Trout, who was cleared to begin hitting off a machine Friday and ran on an anti-gravity treadmill May 12. The club will presumably check in on the star outfielder Tuesday morning to see how he's feeling after Monday's activity. Trout remains without a firm timetable for a return from the 10-day injured list.