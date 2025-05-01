Mike Trout Injury: Set for IL stint

Trout (knee) will be placed on the injured list due to a left knee bruise, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout has been dealing with the injury since Wednesday and was out of the lineup Thursday. The Angels have consistently downplayed the injury, and manager Ron Washington said that there is no structural damage. It's anticipated that Trout will be sidelined for a relatively short period, though no timeline has been announced.