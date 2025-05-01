Mike Trout Injury: Sitting Thursday

Trout (knee) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old slugger was taken out of Wednesday's contest after experiencing a bit of soreness in his left knee. His removal was labeled precautionary by manager Ron Washington after the game, and Trout said he would attempt to play Thursday, but it appears his injury is more serious than the team initially thought. Jorge Soler will start in right field while Trout sits and could continue to do so if the latter needs to miss any additional time.