Mike Trout headshot

Mike Trout Injury: To run on Alter G treadmill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 4:53pm

Trout (knee) will run on an anti-gravity treadmill Monday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Trout has been ramping up other baseball activities lately and a running progression appears imminent. There is no timetable for the outfielder's return from the 10-day injured list, but he's making progress as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his left knee. The club will likely wait to see how Trout fares on the anti-gravity treadmill before disclosing the next step in his rehab.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
