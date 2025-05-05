Fantasy Baseball
Mike Vasil headshot

Mike Vasil News: Picks up win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Vasil (1-1) allowed one walk and no hits with zero strikeouts across 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Astros.

Vasil was claimed off waivers just before Opening Day and has served in a multi-inning relief role to begin the campaign. He has just a 13:12 K:BB across 19.2 innings, though he has surprisingly maintained a 0.92 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Those results look unlikely to continue, but Vasil has been a key to the team's bullpen.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
