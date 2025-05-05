Mike Vasil News: Picks up win

Vasil (1-1) allowed one walk and no hits with zero strikeouts across 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Astros.

Vasil was claimed off waivers just before Opening Day and has served in a multi-inning relief role to begin the campaign. He has just a 13:12 K:BB across 19.2 innings, though he has surprisingly maintained a 0.92 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Those results look unlikely to continue, but Vasil has been a key to the team's bullpen.