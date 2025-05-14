Fantasy Baseball
Mike Vasil headshot

Mike Vasil News: Secures first career save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Vasil picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds, allowing one walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Vasil has been a multi-inning reliever in 2025, but after tallying a 1.88 ERA through 24.0 innings to open his rookie season, the White Sox opted to give him a try in the ninth inning. He cashed in on the opportunity, logging the first save of his career. Considering the White Sox's lack of reliable arms, Vasil could continue to see save chances. However, those are expected to be few and far between.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
