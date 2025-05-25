Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Yastrzemski recorded his first three-bagger of the season on a flyball to center field in the third inning before coming around to score. The 34-year-old outfielder had gone 0-for-10 over his previous three games entering Sunday and is now slashing .262/.363/.421 with 23 runs scored, 17 RBI, 15 extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- and five stolen bases across 190 plate appearances this season.

