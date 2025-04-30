Fantasy Baseball
Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni News: On bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson taking the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Mastrobuoni will take a seat after he started at four different positions (second base, third base, left field and right field) in Seattle's previous four games. Though he doesn't have a regular home in the infield or outfield, Mastrobuoni could continue to see fairly steady playing time against right-handed pitching while Dylan Moore (hip) and Luke Raley (oblique) are on the injured list and while Jorge Polanco (side) is limited to the designated-hitter role.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
