Miles Mastrobuoni News: On bench against southpaw

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson taking the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Mastrobuoni will take a seat after he started at four different positions (second base, third base, left field and right field) in Seattle's previous four games. Though he doesn't have a regular home in the infield or outfield, Mastrobuoni could continue to see fairly steady playing time against right-handed pitching while Dylan Moore (hip) and Luke Raley (oblique) are on the injured list and while Jorge Polanco (side) is limited to the designated-hitter role.