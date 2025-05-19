Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Mastrobuoni had started in each of the last four games at three different positions (second base, third base and right field), but he went just 1-for-11 with four strikeouts during that stretch. He'll be back on the bench Monday and should continue to serve as a utility player for Seattle, with his ability to play multiple outfield and infield spots enabling him to make a handful of starts per week.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now