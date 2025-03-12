Fantasy Baseball
Miles Mikolas headshot

Miles Mikolas News: Covers five innings Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Mikolas limited the Mets to one run on five hits and one walk over five innings Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.

Mikolas was facing a Mets lineup that featured most of their regulars and he put together a solid effort, getting his pitch count up to 73 and limiting the damage to just a Francisco Lindor RBI single in his final inning of work. The 36-year-old has made at least 32 starts in three straight seasons, but over the last two years his ERA sits at an unsightly 5.04. He is guaranteed a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation.

Miles Mikolas
St. Louis Cardinals
