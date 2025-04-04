Mitch Keller News: Crushed by Yankees

Keller (1-1) took the loss Friday versus the Yankees, allowing seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

He kept the ball in the yard for the second start in a row, but Keller didn't have much success anywhere else. The Yankees were able to tag him for multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings to send him to his first loss. Keller has added an 8:5 K:BB with eight runs allowed over 9.2 innings. Wins will be tough enough to come by while pitching for the Pirates, but Keller should be able to take care of business against weaker offenses, making him a reasonable low-end fantasy starter. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Cardinals.