Mitchell Parker Injury: Hit by comebacker

Parker was removed from his start Wednesday against Atlanta after getting hit on his left leg by a line drive, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

A 107-mph comebacker off the bat of Austin Riley connected with Parker's leg in the fifth inning, and he was taken out of the game immediately afterward. He'll presumably head in for imaging to determine if he suffered any fractures as a result of the incident, and the Nationals should provide more details soon. The 25-year-old southpaw finished the day with four earned runs allowed and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.