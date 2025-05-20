Mitchell Parker News: Back in win column

Parker (4-3) earned the win against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

All three runs Parker allowed came in the second inning, starting with a solo homer from Matt Olson followed by back-to-back RBI doubles. Parker bounced back to toss 3.1 scoreless innings, and the Nationals' bullpen kept Atlanta off the board to give the 25-year-old southpaw his first win since April 22 against the Orioles. It was a return to form for Parker, who had given up four earned runs or more in each of his last four outings after yielding three runs or less in his first five starts of the season. He'll look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Giants.