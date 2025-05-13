Fantasy Baseball
Moises Ballesteros headshot

Moises Ballesteros News: Promotion made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The Cubs selected Ballesteros' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Ballesteros earned the promotion after batting .368 with four home runs, 18 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games at Iowa. The 21-year-old will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game and could serve as the Cubs' primary designated hitter while Ian Happ (oblique) is out, with Seiya Suzuki covering left field.

Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs
