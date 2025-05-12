Moises Ballesteros News: Ready for big-league debut

Ballesteros will have his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Ballesteros is expected to see his name penciled into the starting lineup Tuesday after it was reported that Ian Happ (oblique) is headed to the injured list. Ballesteros has been mashing at Triple-A so far this season, batting .368 with four homers, 18 RBI and three stolen bags over 34 games.