Mookie Betts News: Continues to heat up with solo shot

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Betts extended his hitting streak to five games Friday, which also includes a three-game multi-hit streak, and he ended a 13-game homerless drought. The star shortstop now has eight multi-hit games under his belt in 2025. Across his last eight contests, Betts is batting .324 (11-for-34) with a double, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.