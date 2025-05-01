Mookie Betts News: Drives in four Wednesday
Betts went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 12-7 win over Miami.
Betts extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run single before driving in two more runs with a triple in the sixth. Betts is starting to heat up at the plate, going 6-for-17 (.353) with eight RBI in his last four games following a 4-for-35 (.114) slump in his previous nine contests. Overall, he's slashing .250/.339/.407 with four homers, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases across 124 plate appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now