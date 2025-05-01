Mookie Betts News: Drives in four Wednesday

Betts went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 12-7 win over Miami.

Betts extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run single before driving in two more runs with a triple in the sixth. Betts is starting to heat up at the plate, going 6-for-17 (.353) with eight RBI in his last four games following a 4-for-35 (.114) slump in his previous nine contests. Overall, he's slashing .250/.339/.407 with four homers, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases across 124 plate appearances this year.