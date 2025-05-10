Mookie Betts News: Tallies two hits, swipes bag Friday

Betts went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday in a 14-11 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Betts' RBI came on a sacrifice fly, and he also singled twice and swiped his third bag of the campaign. He's been collecting hits in bunches of late -- over his last 10 games, the All Star has notched exactly two hits seven times. Over that stretch, Betts is slashing .368/.419/.526 with a home run, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 4:4 BB:K.