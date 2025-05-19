Mookie Betts News: Two solo homers in loss
Betts went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Betts got the Dodgers on the board with a fourth-inning solo shot and went back-to-back with Shohei Ohtani in the sixth to chip away at the deficit again. Betts' last four multi-hit efforts have been against Arizona, but he went just 3-for-20 with two steals and four RBI over six games against the Athletics and Angels last week. The 32-year-old is at a .263/.350/.444 slash line with eight homers 30 RBI, 39 runs scored and five stolen bases over 45 contests this season.
