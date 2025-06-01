Myles Straw News: Could get more run in CF

Straw will likely split playing time in center field with Nathan Lukes after Daulton Varsho (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

While he doesn't offer the same offensive upside as Varsho, Straw has the best glove of the Blue Jays' remaining options in center. While Varsho missed the first month of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, Straw hit .326 (14-for-43) over 21 games with one home run, two steals, three RBI and eight runs. According to Matheson, manager John Schneider suggested that the Blue Jays could go with a loose platoon in center field of Lukes and Straw while Varsho is out, though the right-handed-hitting Straw could see some starts versus righties if Lukes is used in a corner-outfield spot.